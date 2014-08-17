Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Botafogo 2 Fluminense 0 Coritiba 0 Flamengo 1 Cruzeiro 3 Santos 0 Figueirense 2 Atletico Mineiro 2 Gremio 2 Criciuma 0 Palmeiras 1 Sao Paulo 2 Sport 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Vitoria 0 Chapecoense 0 Saturday, August 16 Corinthians 1 Bahia 1 Goias 0 Internacional 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 15 10 3 2 32 13 33 2 Internacional 15 9 4 2 22 11 31 3 Corinthians 15 7 7 1 17 7 28 4 Fluminense 15 8 2 5 23 14 26 ------------------------- 5 Sao Paulo 15 7 5 3 25 18 26 6 Atletico Mineiro 15 6 5 4 21 17 23 7 Atletico Paranaense 15 6 5 4 23 20 23 8 Gremio 15 6 4 5 13 12 22 9 Sport 15 6 4 5 12 16 22 10 Santos 15 5 5 5 15 11 20 11 Goias 15 5 5 5 9 12 20 12 Botafogo 15 4 4 7 17 17 16 13 Chapecoense 15 4 4 7 10 15 16 14 Flamengo 15 4 4 7 10 20 16 15 Criciuma * 15 4 4 7 9 21 16 16 Vitoria 15 3 6 6 15 19 15 ------------------------- 17 Palmeiras 15 4 2 9 12 21 14 18 Figueirense 15 4 2 9 11 22 14 19 Bahia 15 3 5 7 11 16 14 20 Coritiba 15 2 6 7 12 17 12 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8