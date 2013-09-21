Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Fluminense 1 Coritiba 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 22 15 4 3 48 19 49 2 Botafogo 22 12 6 4 35 25 42 3 Gremio 22 11 5 6 29 21 38 4 Atletico Paranaense 22 10 8 4 39 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Internacional 22 8 10 4 35 31 34 6 Coritiba 23 7 10 6 28 28 31 7 Vitoria 22 8 6 8 29 31 30 8 Fluminense 23 8 6 9 28 30 30 9 Corinthians 22 7 9 6 20 13 30 10 Goias 22 7 9 6 24 27 30 11 Santos 21 7 8 6 25 20 29 12 Atletico Mineiro 21 7 7 7 22 23 28 ------------------------- 13 Esporte Clube Bahia 22 7 7 8 24 28 28 14 Sao Paulo 22 7 6 9 21 22 27 15 Flamengo 22 6 8 8 24 29 26 16 Portuguesa 22 6 7 9 32 34 25 ------------------------- 17 Criciuma 22 7 3 12 28 36 24 18 Vasco da Gama 22 6 6 10 30 38 24 19 Ponte Preta 21 5 4 12 23 32 19 20 Nautico 21 2 3 16 10 39 9 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Vitoria v Gremio (0000) Botafogo v Esporte Clube Bahia (1900) Corinthians v Cruzeiro (1900) Goias v Sao Paulo (1900) Internacional v Portuguesa (1900) Nautico v Flamengo (1900) Atletico Mineiro v Vasco da Gama (2130) Atletico Paranaense v Ponte Preta (2130) Santos v Criciuma (2130)
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)