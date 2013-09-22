Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
Atletico Mineiro 2 Vasco da Gama 1
Atletico Paranaense 1 Ponte Preta 0
Botafogo 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 2
Corinthians 0 Cruzeiro 0
Goias 1 Sao Paulo 0
Internacional 0 Portuguesa 1
Nautico 0 Flamengo 0
Santos 2 Criciuma 1
Saturday, September 21
Vitoria 0 Gremio 0
Fluminense 1 Coritiba 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 23 15 5 3 48 19 50
2 Botafogo 23 12 6 5 36 27 42
3 Atletico Paranaense 23 11 8 4 40 28 41
4 Gremio 23 11 6 6 29 21 39
-------------------------
5 Internacional 23 8 10 5 35 32 34
6 Goias 23 8 9 6 25 27 33
7 Santos 22 8 8 6 27 21 32
8 Atletico Mineiro 22 8 7 7 24 24 31
9 Vitoria 23 8 7 8 29 31 31
10 Esporte Clube Bahia 23 8 7 8 26 29 31
11 Corinthians 23 7 10 6 20 13 31
12 Coritiba 23 7 10 6 28 28 31
-------------------------
13 Fluminense 23 8 6 9 28 30 30
14 Portuguesa 23 7 7 9 33 34 28
15 Sao Paulo 23 7 6 10 21 23 27
16 Flamengo 23 6 9 8 24 29 27
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 23 7 3 13 29 38 24
18 Vasco da Gama 23 6 6 11 31 40 24
19 Ponte Preta 22 5 4 13 23 33 19
20 Nautico 22 2 4 16 10 39 10
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation