Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 22
Corinthians 2 Vitoria 1
Criciuma 0 Atletico Paranaense 1
Cruzeiro 1 Palmeiras 1
Flamengo 2 Internacional 0
Tuesday, October 21
Bahia 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 30 18 6 6 53 31 60
2 Sao Paulo 29 15 7 7 47 35 52
3 Corinthians 30 14 10 6 37 21 52
4 Atletico Mineiro 30 14 9 7 39 30 51
-------------------------
5 Internacional 30 15 5 10 39 32 50
6 Gremio 29 13 8 8 24 17 47
7 Santos 29 13 6 10 36 27 45
8 Fluminense 29 12 9 8 46 30 45
9 Atletico Paranaense 30 11 7 12 34 36 40
10 Flamengo 30 11 7 12 31 35 40
11 Goias 29 10 8 11 29 28 38
12 Sport 29 10 7 12 23 36 37
13 Figueirense 29 10 5 14 29 40 35
14 Palmeiras 30 10 5 15 30 46 35
15 Chapecoense 29 9 7 13 29 32 34
16 Vitoria 30 8 7 15 31 42 31
-------------------------
17 Bahia 30 7 10 13 25 30 31
18 Botafogo 29 8 6 15 28 35 30
19 Criciuma 30 7 9 14 21 39 30
20 Coritiba 29 7 8 14 26 35 29
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Wednesday, October 22
Coritiba v Botafogo (2300)
Gremio v Figueirense (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, October 23
Chapecoense v Sao Paulo (0000)
Santos v Fluminense (0000)
Sport v Goias (0030)
Saturday, October 25
Figueirense v Cruzeiro (1820)
Fluminense v Atletico Paranaense (1820)
Palmeiras v Corinthians (1820)
Atletico Mineiro v Sport (2030)
Chapecoense v Santos (2030)
Coritiba v Gremio (2030)
Vitoria v Criciuma (2030)
Sunday, October 26
Internacional v Bahia (0000)
Botafogo v Flamengo (0100)
Monday, October 27
Sao Paulo v Goias (2230)