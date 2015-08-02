Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Coritiba 1 Goias 1
Figueirense 3 Ponte Preta 1
Flamengo 2 Santos 2
Internacional 0 Chapecoense 0
Joinville 2 Avai 0
Palmeiras 0 Atletico Paranaense 1
Sport 0 Cruzeiro 0
Saturday, August 1
Fluminense 1 Gremio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 16 11 2 3 32 14 35
2 Corinthians 16 10 3 3 20 9 33
3 Fluminense 16 9 3 4 20 15 30
4 Sport 16 7 8 1 26 15 29
-------------------------
5 Atletico Paranaense 16 9 1 6 20 17 28
6 Palmeiras 16 8 4 4 26 12 28
7 Sao Paulo 16 8 3 5 22 17 27
8 Gremio 16 8 3 5 20 16 27
9 Chapecoense 16 7 2 7 13 14 23
10 Internacional 16 5 6 5 13 16 21
11 Flamengo 16 6 2 8 16 21 20
12 Figueirense 16 5 4 7 15 20 19
13 Ponte Preta 16 4 7 5 17 20 19
14 Cruzeiro 16 5 3 8 13 13 18
15 Santos 16 4 5 7 21 24 17
16 Avai 16 4 5 7 16 24 17
-------------------------
17 Goias 16 3 5 8 13 16 14
18 Joinville 16 3 3 10 9 19 12
19 Vasco da Gama 16 3 3 10 8 29 12
20 Coritiba 16 2 6 8 10 19 12
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation