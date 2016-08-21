Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Atletico Mineiro 1 Atletico Paranaense 0 Coritiba 2 Santos 1 Figueirense 1 Cruzeiro 2 Flamengo 2 Gremio 1 Internacional 1 Sao Paulo 1 Palmeiras 2 Ponte Preta 2 Santa Cruz 0 Fluminense 1 Saturday, August 20 Botafogo 3 Sport 0 Friday, August 19 America-MG 1 Chapecoense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 21 12 4 5 38 22 40 2 Atletico Mineiro 21 11 5 5 34 28 38 3 Flamengo 21 11 4 6 25 21 37 4 Santos 21 11 3 7 36 19 36 ------------------------- 5 Gremio 20 10 5 5 30 21 35 6 Corinthians 20 10 4 6 28 18 34 7 Ponte Preta 21 9 4 8 27 33 31 8 Fluminense 20 8 7 5 22 18 31 9 Atletico Paranaense 21 9 3 9 20 20 30 10 Chapecoense 21 7 9 5 30 34 30 11 Sao Paulo 21 7 6 8 22 22 27 12 Sport 21 7 5 9 30 32 26 13 Botafogo 20 7 5 8 27 29 26 14 Coritiba 21 6 7 8 25 29 25 15 Internacional 21 6 5 10 22 25 23 16 Cruzeiro 21 6 5 10 28 35 23 ------------------------- 17 Vitoria 20 5 8 7 26 30 23 18 Figueirense 20 4 9 7 17 24 21 19 Santa Cruz 21 5 4 12 22 29 19 20 America-MG 21 3 4 14 13 33 13 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Corinthians v Vitoria (2300)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)