Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Botafogo 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Cruzeiro 5 Criciuma 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 31 20 5 6 65 29 65 2 Gremio 30 15 8 7 37 26 53 3 Botafogo 31 15 8 8 45 35 53 4 Atletico Paranaense 30 14 9 7 47 38 51 ------------------------- 5 Goias 30 12 10 8 38 34 46 6 Atletico Mineiro 31 12 9 10 34 30 45 7 Vitoria 30 12 8 10 42 42 44 8 Santos 30 11 10 9 39 31 43 9 Internacional 30 10 12 8 45 42 42 10 Sao Paulo 30 11 7 12 30 29 40 11 Flamengo 30 10 10 10 36 36 40 12 Corinthians 30 9 13 8 23 18 40 ------------------------- 13 Portuguesa 30 10 8 12 45 43 38 14 Coritiba 30 9 10 11 33 39 37 15 Fluminense 30 9 9 12 33 37 36 16 Esporte Clube Bahia 30 9 9 12 31 38 36 ------------------------- 17 Vasco da Gama 30 8 9 13 40 49 33 18 Criciuma 31 9 5 17 41 56 32 19 Ponte Preta 30 8 6 16 31 43 30 20 Nautico 30 4 5 21 20 60 17 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Corinthians v Santos (1800) Esporte Clube Bahia v Atletico Paranaense (1800) Internacional v Sao Paulo (1800) Ponte Preta v Vasco da Gama (1800) Portuguesa v Flamengo (1800) Coritiba v Gremio (2030) Fluminense v Vitoria (2030) Nautico v Goias (2030)