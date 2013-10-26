Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Botafogo 1 Atletico Mineiro 0
Cruzeiro 5 Criciuma 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 31 20 5 6 65 29 65
2 Gremio 30 15 8 7 37 26 53
3 Botafogo 31 15 8 8 45 35 53
4 Atletico Paranaense 30 14 9 7 47 38 51
-------------------------
5 Goias 30 12 10 8 38 34 46
6 Atletico Mineiro 31 12 9 10 34 30 45
7 Vitoria 30 12 8 10 42 42 44
8 Santos 30 11 10 9 39 31 43
9 Internacional 30 10 12 8 45 42 42
10 Sao Paulo 30 11 7 12 30 29 40
11 Flamengo 30 10 10 10 36 36 40
12 Corinthians 30 9 13 8 23 18 40
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 30 10 8 12 45 43 38
14 Coritiba 30 9 10 11 33 39 37
15 Fluminense 30 9 9 12 33 37 36
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 30 9 9 12 31 38 36
-------------------------
17 Vasco da Gama 30 8 9 13 40 49 33
18 Criciuma 31 9 5 17 41 56 32
19 Ponte Preta 30 8 6 16 31 43 30
20 Nautico 30 4 5 21 20 60 17
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Corinthians v Santos (1800)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Atletico Paranaense (1800)
Internacional v Sao Paulo (1800)
Ponte Preta v Vasco da Gama (1800)
Portuguesa v Flamengo (1800)
Coritiba v Gremio (2030)
Fluminense v Vitoria (2030)
Nautico v Goias (2030)