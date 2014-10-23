Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 22
Chapecoense 0 Sao Paulo 0
Coritiba 2 Botafogo 0
Gremio 1 Figueirense 0
Santos 0 Fluminense 1
Sport 0 Goias 1
Corinthians 2 Vitoria 1
Criciuma 0 Atletico Paranaense 1
Cruzeiro 1 Palmeiras 1
Flamengo 2 Internacional 0
Tuesday, October 21
Bahia 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 30 18 6 6 53 31 60
2 Sao Paulo 30 15 8 7 47 35 53
3 Corinthians 30 14 10 6 37 21 52
4 Atletico Mineiro 30 14 9 7 39 30 51
-------------------------
5 Internacional 30 15 5 10 39 32 50
6 Gremio 30 14 8 8 25 17 50
7 Fluminense 30 13 9 8 47 30 48
8 Santos 30 13 6 11 36 28 45
9 Goias 30 11 8 11 30 28 41
10 Atletico Paranaense 30 11 7 12 34 36 40
11 Flamengo 30 11 7 12 31 35 40
12 Sport 30 10 7 13 23 37 37
13 Figueirense 30 10 5 15 29 41 35
14 Palmeiras 30 10 5 15 30 46 35
15 Chapecoense 30 9 8 13 29 32 35
16 Coritiba 30 8 8 14 28 35 32
-------------------------
17 Vitoria 30 8 7 15 31 42 31
18 Bahia 30 7 10 13 25 30 31
19 Botafogo 30 8 6 16 28 37 30
20 Criciuma 30 7 9 14 21 39 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
Figueirense v Cruzeiro (1820)
Fluminense v Atletico Paranaense (1820)
Palmeiras v Corinthians (1820)
Atletico Mineiro v Sport (2030)
Chapecoense v Santos (2030)
Coritiba v Gremio (2030)
Vitoria v Criciuma (2030)
Sunday, October 26
Internacional v Bahia (0000)
Botafogo v Flamengo (0100)
Monday, October 27
Sao Paulo v Goias (2230)