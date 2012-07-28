July 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 28
Coritiba 2 Gremio 1
Internacional 0 Vasco da Gama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 12 10 1 1 25 8 31
2 Vasco da Gama 13 9 3 1 20 11 30
3 Fluminense 12 7 4 1 22 8 25
4 Gremio 13 8 0 5 18 12 24
-------------------------
5 Internacional 13 6 5 2 18 11 23
6 Cruzeiro 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
7 Sao Paulo 12 6 1 5 17 15 19
8 Botafogo 12 5 2 5 21 17 17
9 Ponte Preta 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
10 Flamengo 12 4 4 4 15 17 16
11 Corinthians 12 4 3 5 13 13 15
12 Coritiba 13 4 3 6 23 27 15
-------------------------
13 Nautico 12 4 1 7 16 24 13
14 Sport 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 12 2 5 5 11 18 11
16 Palmeiras 12 2 4 6 12 14 10
-------------------------
17 Portuguesa 12 2 4 6 7 15 10
18 Santos 12 1 7 4 7 11 10
19 Goianense 12 2 2 8 12 25 8
20 Figueirense 12 1 5 6 13 20 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 29
Botafogo v Figueirense (0000)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Corinthians (1900)
Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Sao Paulo v Flamengo (1900)
Sport v Goianense (1900)
Cruzeiro v Palmeiras (2130)
Portuguesa v Nautico (2130)
Santos v Ponte Preta (2130)