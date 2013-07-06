July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 6
Atletico Paranaense 1 Gremio 1
Flamengo 2 Coritiba 2
Nautico 1 Ponte Preta 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Coritiba 6 3 3 0 8 5 12
2 Vitoria 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
3 Botafogo 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
4 Fluminense 5 3 0 2 9 6 9
-------------------------
5 Gremio 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
6 Cruzeiro 5 2 2 1 11 6 8
7 Sao Paulo 5 2 2 1 8 3 8
8 Esporte Clube Bahia 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
9 Vasco da Gama 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
10 Ponte Preta 6 2 0 4 8 10 6
11 Criciuma 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
12 Internacional 5 1 3 1 8 7 6
-------------------------
13 Flamengo 6 1 3 2 7 7 6
14 Portuguesa 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
15 Corinthians 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
16 Atletico Paranaense 6 1 3 2 12 13 6
-------------------------
17 Santos 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
18 Goias 5 1 2 2 4 9 5
19 Atletico Mineiro 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
20 Nautico 6 1 1 4 4 11 4
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 7
Portuguesa v Cruzeiro (0000)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Corinthians (1900)
Goias v Vitoria (1900)
Internacional v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Sao Paulo v Santos (1900)
Atletico Mineiro v Criciuma (2130)
Botafogo v Fluminense (2130)