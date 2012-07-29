July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 29
Cruzeiro 2 Palmeiras 1
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Corinthians 0
Fluminense 0 Atletico Mineiro 0
Portuguesa 3 Nautico 1
Santos 2 Ponte Preta 1
Sao Paulo 4 Flamengo 1
Sport 0 Goianense 0
Saturday, July 28
Botafogo 1 Figueirense 0
Coritiba 2 Gremio 1
Internacional 0 Vasco da Gama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 13 10 2 1 25 8 32
2 Vasco da Gama 13 9 3 1 20 11 30
3 Fluminense 13 7 5 1 22 8 26
4 Gremio 13 8 0 5 18 12 24
-------------------------
5 Cruzeiro 13 7 2 4 17 14 23
6 Internacional 13 6 5 2 18 11 23
7 Sao Paulo 13 7 1 5 21 16 22
8 Botafogo 13 6 2 5 22 17 20
9 Corinthians 13 4 4 5 13 13 16
10 Ponte Preta 13 4 4 5 16 17 16
11 Flamengo 13 4 4 5 16 21 16
12 Coritiba 13 4 3 6 23 27 15
-------------------------
13 Sport 13 3 5 5 13 19 14
14 Nautico 13 4 1 8 17 27 13
15 Portuguesa 13 3 4 6 10 16 13
16 Santos 13 2 7 4 9 12 13
-------------------------
17 Esporte Clube Bahia 13 2 6 5 11 18 12
18 Palmeiras 13 2 4 7 13 16 10
19 Goianense 13 2 3 8 12 25 9
20 Figueirense 13 1 5 7 13 21 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation