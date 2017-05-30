Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 29 Chapecoense 2 Avai 0 Sunday, May 28 Botafogo 1 Bahia 0 Goianiense 0 Corinthians 1 Atletico Mineiro 2 Ponte Preta 2 Atletico Paranaense 1 Flamengo 1 Santos 0 Cruzeiro 1 Sport 4 Gremio 3 Saturday, May 27 Sao Paulo 2 Palmeiras 0 Vitoria 0 Coritiba 1 Vasco da Gama 3 Fluminense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 2 Corinthians 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 2 Cruzeiro 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 4 Gremio 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 5 Coritiba 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 6 Sao Paulo 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 ------------------------- 7 Fluminense 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 8 Botafogo 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 9 Vasco da Gama 3 2 0 1 5 7 6 10 Flamengo 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 11 Ponte Preta 3 1 1 1 6 4 4 12 Sport 3 1 1 1 5 8 4 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 3 1 0 2 7 5 3 14 Palmeiras 3 1 0 2 4 3 3 15 Santos 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 16 Atletico Mineiro 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 ------------------------- 17 Vitoria 3 0 1 2 0 2 1 18 Avai 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 19 Atletico Paranaense 3 0 1 2 3 9 1 20 Goianiense 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
