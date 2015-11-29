Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Atletico Paranaense 3 Flamengo 0
Chapecoense 1 Goias 3
Cruzeiro 3 Joinville 0
Gremio 2 Atletico Mineiro 1
Palmeiras 0 Coritiba 2
Sport 2 Corinthians 0
Vasco da Gama 1 Santos 0
Saturday, November 28
Avai 1 Ponte Preta 0
Fluminense 1 Internacional 1
Sao Paulo 3 Figueirense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Corinthians 37 24 8 5 70 30 80
2 Atletico Mineiro 37 20 6 11 62 47 66
3 Gremio 37 19 8 10 50 32 65
4 Sao Paulo 37 17 8 12 52 47 59
-------------------------
5 Internacional 37 16 9 12 37 38 57
6 Sport 37 14 14 9 52 38 56
7 Santos 37 15 10 12 54 40 55
8 Cruzeiro 37 15 10 12 44 33 55
9 Atletico Paranaense 37 14 9 14 42 43 51
10 Ponte Preta 37 13 12 12 41 39 51
11 Palmeiras 37 14 8 15 58 50 50
12 Flamengo 37 15 4 18 44 51 49
13 Fluminense 37 14 5 18 40 48 47
14 Chapecoense 37 12 11 14 34 41 47
15 Coritiba 37 11 10 16 31 42 43
16 Avai 37 11 8 18 37 59 41
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 37 10 10 17 35 50 40
18 Vasco da Gama 37 10 10 17 28 54 40
19 Goias 37 10 8 19 39 48 38
R20 Joinville 37 7 10 20 26 46 31
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation