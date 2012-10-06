Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Atletico Mineiro 6 Figueirense 0 Fluminense 1 Botafogo 0 Goianiense 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Gremio 2 Cruzeiro 1 Nautico 2 Corinthians 1 Santos 1 Internacional 1 Sao Paulo 3 Palmeiras 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fluminense 28 18 8 2 45 18 62 2 Atletico Mineiro 28 16 8 4 47 20 56 3 Gremio 28 16 5 7 40 23 53 4 Vasco da Gama 28 14 8 6 36 27 50 ------------------------- 5 Sao Paulo 28 14 4 10 42 29 46 6 Internacional 28 10 12 6 34 24 42 7 Botafogo 28 11 7 10 41 36 40 8 Corinthians 28 10 9 9 34 28 39 9 Nautico 28 11 4 13 35 43 37 10 Cruzeiro 28 10 6 12 33 38 36 11 Portuguesa 28 9 9 10 34 32 36 12 Flamengo 28 9 8 11 28 37 35 ------------------------- 13 Esporte Clube Bahia 28 8 11 9 29 30 35 14 Santos 28 8 11 9 33 37 35 15 Ponte Preta 28 8 10 10 30 36 34 16 Coritiba 28 9 5 14 40 47 32 ------------------------- 17 Sport 28 6 9 13 24 43 27 18 Palmeiras 28 7 5 16 28 39 26 19 Figueirense 28 5 7 16 30 54 22 20 Goianiense 28 4 8 16 27 49 20 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.