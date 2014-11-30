Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
Atletico Mineiro 1 Coritiba 2
Atletico Paranaense 1 Goias 0
Bahia 1 Gremio 0
Chapecoense 1 Cruzeiro 1
Fluminense 5 Corinthians 2
Santos 2 Botafogo 0
Sao Paulo 1 Figueirense 1
Saturday, November 29
Flamengo 4 Vitoria 0
Criciuma 2 Sport 2
Internacional 3 Palmeiras 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Cruzeiro 37 23 8 6 65 37 77
2 Sao Paulo 37 20 10 7 59 39 70
3 Internacional 37 20 6 11 51 40 66
4 Corinthians 37 18 12 7 47 30 66
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 37 17 10 10 60 40 61
6 Atletico Mineiro 37 17 10 10 51 38 61
7 Gremio 37 17 9 11 35 23 60
8 Atletico Paranaense 37 15 8 14 42 41 53
9 Flamengo 37 14 9 14 45 46 51
10 Santos 37 14 8 15 41 35 50
11 Sport 37 13 10 14 35 46 49
12 Figueirense 37 13 8 16 36 45 47
13 Goias 37 12 8 17 34 38 44
14 Coritiba 37 11 11 15 39 43 44
15 Chapecoense 37 11 10 16 37 40 43
16 Palmeiras 37 11 6 20 33 58 39
-------------------------
17 Vitoria 37 10 8 19 37 53 38
18 Bahia 37 9 10 18 29 40 37
R19 Botafogo 37 9 6 22 31 48 33
R20 Criciuma 37 7 11 19 27 54 32
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation