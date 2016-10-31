Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
America-MG 1 Sao Paulo 0
Saturday, October 29
Atletico Mineiro 2 Flamengo 2
Atletico Paranaense 1 Cruzeiro 0
Botafogo 0 Coritiba 0
Corinthians 1 Chapecoense 1
Figueirense 0 Gremio 0
Internacional 1 Santa Cruz 1
Santos 1 Palmeiras 0
Friday, October 28
Fluminense 2 Vitoria 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 33 20 7 6 56 30 67
2 Flamengo 33 18 8 7 47 33 62
3 Santos 33 19 4 10 51 28 61
4 Atletico Mineiro 33 17 9 7 56 42 60
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 33 16 6 11 41 35 54
6 Atletico Paranaense 33 16 3 14 33 28 51
7 Corinthians 33 14 8 11 44 34 50
8 Gremio 33 13 10 10 36 34 49
9 Fluminense 33 13 9 11 41 37 48
10 Ponte Preta 33 13 6 14 42 48 45
11 Chapecoense 33 10 13 10 44 52 43
12 Sao Paulo 33 11 9 13 32 32 42
13 Cruzeiro 33 11 8 14 38 42 41
14 Sport 33 11 7 15 42 50 40
15 Coritiba 33 9 12 12 36 37 39
16 Internacional 33 10 8 15 32 37 38
-------------------------
17 Vitoria 33 9 9 15 40 46 36
18 Figueirense 33 7 12 14 28 42 33
19 America-MG 33 7 6 20 21 50 27
20 Santa Cruz 33 6 6 21 36 59 24
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation