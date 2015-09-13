Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, September 12
Palmeiras 2 Figueirense 0
Coritiba 0 Internacional 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 24 15 6 3 39 19 51
2 Atletico Mineiro 24 15 3 6 41 22 48
3 Gremio 24 13 6 5 34 19 45
4 Flamengo 24 12 2 10 32 30 38
-------------------------
5 Palmeiras 25 11 5 9 41 27 38
6 Sao Paulo 24 11 5 8 31 26 38
7 Atletico Paranaense 24 11 5 8 28 24 38
8 Santos 24 10 7 7 38 28 37
9 Internacional 25 10 7 8 24 26 37
10 Fluminense 24 10 4 10 26 28 34
11 Sport 24 7 12 5 33 26 33
12 Chapecoense 24 8 6 10 19 24 30
13 Cruzeiro 24 8 4 12 22 25 28
14 Goias 24 7 7 10 22 21 28
15 Ponte Preta 24 6 10 8 22 27 28
16 Figueirense 25 7 6 12 23 37 27
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 25 6 9 10 17 25 27
18 Avai 24 6 5 13 23 40 23
19 Joinville 24 5 7 12 17 25 22
20 Vasco da Gama 24 4 4 16 10 43 16
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Corinthians v Joinville (1400)
Ponte Preta v Santos (1400)
Chapecoense v Flamengo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Gremio v Sao Paulo (1900)
Vasco da Gama v Atletico Paranaense (1900)
Avai v Goias (2130)
Sport v Fluminense (2130)