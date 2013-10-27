Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Corinthians 1 Santos 1 Coritiba 4 Gremio 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Fluminense 2 Vitoria 3 Internacional 2 Sao Paulo 3 Nautico 0 Goias 2 Ponte Preta 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Portuguesa 0 Flamengo 0 Saturday, October 26 Botafogo 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Cruzeiro 5 Criciuma 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 31 20 5 6 65 29 65 2 Botafogo 31 15 8 8 45 35 53 3 Gremio 31 15 8 8 37 30 53 4 Atletico Paranaense 31 14 10 7 48 39 52 ------------------------- 5 Goias 31 13 10 8 40 34 49 6 Vitoria 31 13 8 10 45 44 47 7 Atletico Mineiro 31 12 9 10 34 30 45 8 Santos 31 11 11 9 40 32 44 9 Sao Paulo 31 12 7 12 33 31 43 10 Internacional 31 10 12 9 47 45 42 11 Flamengo 31 10 11 10 36 36 41 12 Corinthians 31 9 14 8 24 19 41 ------------------------- 13 Coritiba 31 10 10 11 37 39 40 14 Portuguesa 31 10 9 12 45 43 39 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 31 9 10 12 32 39 37 16 Fluminense 31 9 9 13 35 40 36 ------------------------- 17 Ponte Preta 31 9 6 16 33 44 33 18 Vasco da Gama 31 8 9 14 41 51 33 19 Criciuma 31 9 5 17 41 56 32 20 Nautico 31 4 5 22 20 62 17 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.