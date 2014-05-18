May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 18
Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 1
Corinthians 0 Figueirense 1
Criciuma 0 Internacional 0
Flamengo 0 Sao Paulo 2
Gremio 1 Fluminense 0
Santos 1 Atletico Mineiro 2
Vitoria 0 Palmeiras 1
Saturday, May 17
Cruzeiro 3 Coritiba 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Internacional 5 3 2 0 7 4 11
2 Cruzeiro 5 3 1 1 10 8 10
3 Gremio 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
4 Goias 5 3 1 1 4 2 10
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 5 3 0 2 7 3 9
6 Palmeiras 5 3 0 2 7 6 9
7 Sao Paulo 5 2 3 0 9 4 9
8 Corinthians 5 2 2 1 4 2 8
9 Bahia 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
10 Sport 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
11 Atletico Mineiro 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
12 Santos 5 1 3 1 4 3 6
13 Atletico Paranaense 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
14 Vitoria 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
15 Botafogo 5 1 1 3 8 8 4
16 Flamengo 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 5 1 1 3 2 9 4
18 Figueirense 5 1 0 4 1 8 3
19 Coritiba 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
20 Chapecoense 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation