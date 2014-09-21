Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, September 20
Criciuma 1 Botafogo 1
Atletico Paranaense 0 Internacional 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 22 15 4 3 45 21 49
2 Sao Paulo 22 12 6 4 38 25 42
3 Internacional 23 12 5 6 28 18 41
4 Corinthians 22 9 10 3 26 14 37
-------------------------
5 Gremio 22 10 6 6 18 14 36
6 Fluminense 22 10 5 7 36 23 35
7 Atletico Mineiro 22 9 7 6 27 22 34
8 Sport 22 9 5 8 20 27 32
9 Santos 22 8 6 8 24 19 30
10 Flamengo 22 8 5 9 19 26 29
11 Atletico Paranaense 23 7 7 9 27 30 28
12 Goias 22 7 6 9 17 23 27
13 Figueirense 22 7 5 10 19 30 26
14 Chapecoense 22 6 6 10 17 25 24
15 Botafogo 23 6 5 12 24 29 23
16 Coritiba 22 5 8 9 21 21 23
-------------------------
17 Bahia 22 5 8 9 18 21 23
18 Criciuma 23 5 8 10 12 28 23
19 Palmeiras 22 6 4 12 18 30 22
20 Vitoria 22 5 6 11 22 30 21
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Corinthians v Sao Paulo (1900)
Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900)
Flamengo v Fluminense (1900)
Sport v Coritiba (1900)
Vitoria v Bahia (1900)
Goias v Palmeiras (2130)
Gremio v Chapecoense (2130)
Santos v Figueirense (2130)