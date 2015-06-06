June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 6
Atletico Mineiro 1 Cruzeiro 3
Flamengo 1 Chapecoense 0
Santos 2 Ponte Preta 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Paranaense 5 4 0 1 7 3 12
2 Ponte Preta 6 3 3 0 13 7 12
3 Sport 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
4 Atletico Mineiro 6 3 1 2 14 8 10
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
6 Fluminense 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
7 Chapecoense 6 3 0 3 6 6 9
8 Goias 5 2 2 1 4 2 8
9 Gremio 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
10 Cruzeiro 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
11 Avai 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
12 Corinthians 5 2 1 2 3 5 7
13 Palmeiras 5 1 3 1 5 4 6
14 Santos 6 1 3 2 8 9 6
15 Internacional 5 1 3 1 3 5 6
16 Flamengo 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
18 Coritiba 5 1 0 4 4 7 3
19 Vasco da Gama 5 0 3 2 1 7 3
20 Joinville 5 0 1 4 1 8 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 7
Atletico Paranaense v Vasco da Gama (0100)
Joinville v Corinthians (0100)
Sao Paulo v Gremio (0100)
Internacional v Coritiba (1400)
Figueirense v Palmeiras (2230)
Fluminense v Sport (2230)
Goias v Avai (2230)