Soccer-Forward Jese joins Las Palmas on loan from PSG
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, July 12 Palmeiras 1 Santos 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 14 9 2 3 30 14 29 2 Corinthians 14 9 1 4 24 10 28 3 Gremio 14 8 3 3 23 15 27 4 Santos 14 7 2 5 24 13 23 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Paranaense 14 7 2 5 16 14 23 6 Flamengo 14 7 2 5 15 15 23 7 Ponte Preta 14 7 2 5 17 20 23 8 Sao Paulo 14 6 3 5 15 13 21 9 Internacional 14 6 2 6 15 13 20 10 Atletico Mineiro 14 5 5 4 22 22 20 11 Fluminense 14 4 6 4 13 15 18 12 Vitoria 14 4 6 4 17 20 18 13 Chapecoense 14 4 6 4 20 25 18 14 Botafogo 14 4 4 6 16 21 16 15 Cruzeiro 14 4 3 7 18 23 15 16 Coritiba 14 3 6 5 15 18 15 ------------------------- 17 Figueirense 14 3 6 5 12 17 15 18 Santa Cruz 14 4 2 8 16 20 14 19 Sport 14 3 3 8 19 24 12 20 America-MG 14 2 2 10 9 24 8 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 16 Botafogo v Flamengo (1900) Atletico Paranaense v Vitoria (2130) Sunday, July 17 America-MG v Santa Cruz (1400) Corinthians v Sao Paulo (1900) Figueirense v Chapecoense (1900) Fluminense v Cruzeiro (1900) Internacional v Palmeiras (1900) Santos v Ponte Preta (1900) Sport v Gremio (2130) Monday, July 18 Atletico Mineiro v Coritiba (2300)
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.