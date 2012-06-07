Soccer-Swans dealt Dyer blow
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Brazilian championship r esults and standings o n Wednesday. Atletico Mineiro 1 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Coritiba 2 Portuguesa 0 Goianense 0 Gremio 1 Internacional 1 Sao Paulo 0 Ponte Preta 2 Flamengo 2 Santos 1 Fluminense 1 Sport 2 Palmeiras 1 Vasco da Gama 4 NÃ¡utico 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vasco da Gama 3 3 0 0 7 3 9 2 Internacional 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 3 Atletico Mineiro 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 4 Botafogo 2 2 0 0 7 4 6 ------------------------- 5 Gremio 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Fluminense 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 7 Sport 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 8 Figueirense 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 9 Coritiba 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 10 Sao Paulo 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 11 Flamengo 3 0 3 0 6 6 3 12 Santos 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 ------------------------- 13 Cruzeiro 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 14 Ponte Preta 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 15 Goianense 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 ------------------------- 17 Palmeiras 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 18 Nautico 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 19 Portuguesa 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 20 Corinthians 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Monday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Atromitos v Xanthi (1300) PAS Giannina v Kerkyra (1515) Asteras Tripolis v Panathinaikos (1730) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Panionios v Iraklis (1300) Panetolikos v Platanias (1515) PAOK Salonika v Veria (1515) AEK v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, February 20 (GMT) Larissa