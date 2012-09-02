Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Botafogo 2 Coritiba 0
Corinthians 1 Atletico Mineiro 0
Cruzeiro 3 Nautico 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Sao Paulo 0
Internacional 4 Flamengo 1
Ponte Preta 3 Goianense 1
Sport 2 Santos 1
Saturday, September 1
Vasco da Gama 2 Portuguesa 0
Figueirense 2 Fluminense 2
Palmeiras 0 Gremio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 20 13 5 2 35 16 44
2 Fluminense 21 12 8 1 34 14 44
3 Gremio 21 13 2 6 31 16 41
4 Vasco da Gama 21 11 5 5 27 19 38
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 21 11 1 9 33 25 34
6 Cruzeiro 21 10 4 7 29 27 34
7 Internacional 21 9 7 5 26 17 34
8 Botafogo 21 9 4 8 32 28 31
9 Corinthians 21 7 7 7 22 21 28
10 Nautico 21 8 3 10 27 34 27
11 Ponte Preta 21 7 6 8 26 29 27
12 Flamengo 20 7 6 7 23 27 27
-------------------------
13 Santos 21 6 8 7 25 28 26
14 Portuguesa 21 6 7 8 20 23 25
15 Esporte Clube Bahia 21 5 8 8 19 25 23
16 Coritiba 21 6 4 11 32 39 22
-------------------------
17 Sport 21 4 7 10 16 28 19
18 Palmeiras 21 4 5 12 18 26 17
19 Goianense 21 3 7 11 21 38 16
20 Figueirense 21 3 6 12 22 38 15
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation