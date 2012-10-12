Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 11 Palmeiras 0 Coritiba 1 Sport 1 Gremio 3 Wednesday, October 10 Botafogo 0 Santos 2 Corinthians 3 Flamengo 2 Cruzeiro 2 Portuguesa 0 Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Fluminense 2 Figueirense 3 Goianiense 1 Internacional 3 Atletico Mineiro 0 Ponte Preta 2 Nautico 1 Vasco da Gama 0 Sao Paulo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fluminense 29 19 8 2 47 18 65 2 Gremio 29 17 5 7 43 24 56 3 Atletico Mineiro 29 16 8 5 47 23 56 4 Vasco da Gama 29 14 8 7 36 29 50 ------------------------- 5 Sao Paulo 29 15 4 10 44 29 49 6 Internacional 29 11 12 6 37 24 45 7 Corinthians 29 11 9 9 37 30 42 8 Botafogo 29 11 7 11 41 38 40 9 Cruzeiro 29 11 6 12 35 38 39 10 Santos 29 9 11 9 35 37 38 11 Nautico 29 11 4 14 36 45 37 12 Ponte Preta 29 9 10 10 32 37 37 ------------------------- 13 Portuguesa 29 9 9 11 34 34 36 14 Coritiba 29 10 5 14 41 47 35 15 Flamengo 29 9 8 12 30 40 35 16 Esporte Clube Bahia 29 8 11 10 29 32 35 ------------------------- 17 Sport 29 6 9 14 25 46 27 18 Palmeiras 29 7 5 17 28 40 26 19 Figueirense 29 6 7 16 33 55 25 20 Goianiense 29 4 8 17 28 52 20 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 13 Flamengo v Cruzeiro (2130) Goianiense v Internacional (2130) Sunday, October 14 Portuguesa v Corinthians (0000) Atletico Mineiro v Sport (1900) Coritiba v Esporte Clube Bahia (1900) Nautico v Palmeiras (1900) Santos v Vasco da Gama (1900) Sao Paulo v Figueirense (1900) Fluminense v Ponte Preta (2130) Gremio v Botafogo (2130)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
