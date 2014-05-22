UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 21 Corinthians 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Coritiba 1 Internacional 1 Criciuma 1 Chapecoense 0 Cruzeiro 2 Sport 0 Flamengo 1 Bahia 1 Fluminense 5 Sao Paulo 2 Gremio 2 Botafogo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cruzeiro 6 4 1 1 12 8 13 2 Gremio 6 4 1 1 7 4 13 3 Fluminense 6 4 0 2 12 5 12 4 Internacional 6 3 3 0 8 5 12 ------------------------- 5 Goias 5 3 1 1 4 2 10 6 Palmeiras 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 7 Sao Paulo 6 2 3 1 11 9 9 8 Corinthians 6 2 3 1 5 3 9 9 Bahia 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 10 Atletico Mineiro 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 11 Sport 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 12 Criciuma 6 2 1 3 3 9 7 13 Santos 5 1 3 1 4 3 6 14 Atletico Paranaense 6 1 3 2 8 9 6 15 Vitoria 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 16 Flamengo 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 ------------------------- 17 Botafogo 6 1 1 4 9 10 4 18 Coritiba 6 0 4 2 5 7 4 19 Figueirense 5 1 0 4 1 8 3 20 Chapecoense 6 0 2 4 3 7 2 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 22 Goias v Santos (2230) Palmeiras v Figueirense (2230) Friday, May 23 Vitoria v Atletico Mineiro (0000) Saturday, May 24 Bahia v Fluminense (2130) Sunday, May 25 Sao Paulo v Gremio (0000) Atletico Paranaense v Coritiba (1900) Figueirense v Goias (1900) Santos v Flamengo (1900) Sport v Corinthians (1900) Atletico Mineiro v Criciuma (2130) Botafogo v Vitoria (2130) Chapecoense v Palmeiras (2130) Internacional v Cruzeiro (2130)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
