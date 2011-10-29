Oct 29 Results and standings from the Brazilian
championship on Saturday
Botafogo 1 Cruzeiro 0
Ceara 1 Fluminense 2
Santos 4 Atletico Paranaense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasco da Gama 31 16 9 6 49 35 57
2 Corinthians 31 16 7 8 44 31 55
3 Botafogo 32 16 7 9 49 37 55
4 Fluminense 32 17 2 13 46 41 53
-------------------------
5 Flamengo 31 13 13 5 50 39 52
6 Sao Paulo 31 13 10 8 45 38 49
7 Internacional 31 12 12 7 51 38 48
8 Figueirense 31 12 11 8 40 37 47
9 Santos 32 13 6 13 47 46 45
10 Gremio 31 12 7 12 36 40 43
11 Coritiba 31 11 9 11 47 37 42
12 Goianense 31 11 9 11 41 37 42
-------------------------
13 Palmeiras 31 9 14 8 36 32 41
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 31 8 12 11 34 39 36
15 Cruzeiro 32 9 7 16 37 42 34
16 Atletico Mineiro 31 9 6 16 37 48 33
-------------------------
17 Ceara 32 8 8 16 37 54 32
18 Atletico Paranaense 32 7 10 15 31 49 31
19 Avai 31 7 8 16 42 65 29
20 America-MG 31 4 13 14 40 54 25
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
Corinthians v Avai (1800)
Figueirense v Esporte Clube Bahia (1800)
Gremio v Flamengo (1800)
Vasco da Gama v Sao Paulo (1800)
Atletico Mineiro v Palmeiras (2000)
Coritiba v America-MG (2000)
Goianense v Internacional (2000)