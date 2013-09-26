Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 25
Criciuma 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Santos 1 Nautico 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 23 15 5 3 48 19 50
2 Botafogo 23 12 6 5 36 27 42
3 Atletico Paranaense 23 11 8 4 40 28 41
4 Gremio 23 11 6 6 29 21 39
-------------------------
5 Internacional 23 8 10 5 35 32 34
6 Santos 23 8 9 6 28 22 33
7 Goias 23 8 9 6 25 27 33
8 Atletico Mineiro 23 8 8 7 25 25 32
9 Vitoria 23 8 7 8 29 31 31
10 Esporte Clube Bahia 23 8 7 8 26 29 31
11 Corinthians 23 7 10 6 20 13 31
12 Coritiba 23 7 10 6 28 28 31
-------------------------
13 Fluminense 23 8 6 9 28 30 30
14 Portuguesa 23 7 7 9 33 34 28
15 Sao Paulo 23 7 6 10 21 23 27
16 Flamengo 23 6 9 8 24 29 27
-------------------------
17 Criciuma 24 7 4 13 30 39 25
18 Vasco da Gama 23 6 6 11 31 40 24
19 Ponte Preta 22 5 4 13 23 33 19
20 Nautico 23 2 5 16 11 40 11
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 28
Goias v Fluminense (2130)
Nautico v Coritiba (2130)
Sunday, September 29
Botafogo v Ponte Preta (0000)
Esporte Clube Bahia v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Flamengo v Criciuma (1900)
Sao Paulo v Gremio (1900)
Portuguesa v Corinthians (2000)
Atletico Mineiro v Santos (2130)
Atletico Paranaense v Vitoria (2130)
Internacional v Cruzeiro (2130)