June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 10 Atletico Mineiro 2 Santos 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Paranaense 6 5 0 1 9 3 15 2 Sao Paulo 6 4 1 1 10 4 13 3 Ponte Preta 6 3 3 0 13 7 12 4 Sport 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Mineiro 7 3 2 2 16 10 11 6 Fluminense 6 3 2 1 7 6 11 7 Avai 6 3 1 2 7 8 10 8 Corinthians 6 3 1 2 4 5 10 9 Chapecoense 6 3 0 3 6 6 9 10 Internacional 6 2 3 1 5 5 9 11 Goias 6 2 2 2 4 3 8 12 Gremio 6 2 2 2 8 9 8 13 Cruzeiro 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 14 Figueirense 6 2 1 3 5 8 7 15 Santos 7 1 4 2 10 11 7 16 Palmeiras 6 1 3 2 6 6 6 ------------------------- 17 Flamengo 6 1 1 4 7 10 4 18 Coritiba 6 1 0 5 4 9 3 19 Vasco da Gama 6 0 3 3 1 9 3 20 Joinville 6 0 1 5 1 9 1 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 13 Chapecoense v Sao Paulo (1930) Corinthians v Internacional (1930) Coritiba v Flamengo (1930) Sunday, June 14 Sport v Joinville (0000) Vasco da Gama v Cruzeiro (0000) Ponte Preta v Goias (1400) Avai v Figueirense (1900) Gremio v Atletico Paranaense (1900) Palmeiras v Fluminense (1900)