June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 10
Atletico Mineiro 2 Santos 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Paranaense 6 5 0 1 9 3 15
2 Sao Paulo 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
3 Ponte Preta 6 3 3 0 13 7 12
4 Sport 6 3 3 0 10 5 12
-------------------------
5 Atletico Mineiro 7 3 2 2 16 10 11
6 Fluminense 6 3 2 1 7 6 11
7 Avai 6 3 1 2 7 8 10
8 Corinthians 6 3 1 2 4 5 10
9 Chapecoense 6 3 0 3 6 6 9
10 Internacional 6 2 3 1 5 5 9
11 Goias 6 2 2 2 4 3 8
12 Gremio 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
13 Cruzeiro 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
14 Figueirense 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
15 Santos 7 1 4 2 10 11 7
16 Palmeiras 6 1 3 2 6 6 6
-------------------------
17 Flamengo 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
18 Coritiba 6 1 0 5 4 9 3
19 Vasco da Gama 6 0 3 3 1 9 3
20 Joinville 6 0 1 5 1 9 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 13
Chapecoense v Sao Paulo (1930)
Corinthians v Internacional (1930)
Coritiba v Flamengo (1930)
Sunday, June 14
Sport v Joinville (0000)
Vasco da Gama v Cruzeiro (0000)
Ponte Preta v Goias (1400)
Avai v Figueirense (1900)
Gremio v Atletico Paranaense (1900)
Palmeiras v Fluminense (1900)