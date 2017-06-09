Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
June 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 8 Goianiense 3 Ponte Preta 0 Bahia 1 Cruzeiro 0 Chapecoense 3 Gremio 6 Sao Paulo 2 Vitoria 0 Wednesday, June 7 Atletico Mineiro 1 Avai 0 Coritiba 1 Palmeiras 0 Santos 1 Botafogo 0 Sport 2 Flamengo 0 Vasco da Gama 2 Corinthians 5 Tuesday, June 6 Fluminense 1 Atletico Paranaense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 5 4 1 0 10 3 13 2 Gremio 5 4 0 1 15 7 12 3 Coritiba 5 4 0 1 7 2 12 4 Fluminense 5 3 1 1 10 8 10 5 Chapecoense 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 6 Bahia 5 3 0 2 11 5 9 ------------------------- 7 Sao Paulo 5 3 0 2 6 2 9 8 Ponte Preta 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 9 Botafogo 5 2 1 2 3 3 7 10 Cruzeiro 5 2 1 2 3 4 7 11 Sport 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 12 Santos 5 2 0 3 4 6 6 ------------------------- 13 Vasco da Gama 5 2 0 3 7 14 6 14 Flamengo 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 15 Atletico Mineiro 5 1 3 1 5 5 6 16 Palmeiras 5 1 1 3 4 4 4 ------------------------- 17 Avai 5 1 1 3 1 5 4 18 Goianiense 5 1 0 4 4 11 3 19 Atletico Paranaense 5 0 2 3 4 11 2 20 Vitoria 5 0 1 4 1 6 1 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 10 Palmeiras v Fluminense (1900) Vasco da Gama v Sport (2200) Sunday, June 11 Botafogo v Coritiba (1400) Avai v Flamengo (1900) Corinthians v Sao Paulo (1900) Ponte Preta v Chapecoense (1900) Vitoria v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Cruzeiro v Goianiense (2130) Atletico Paranaense v Santos (2200) Monday, June 12 Gremio v Bahia (2300)
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.