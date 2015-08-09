Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Atletico Paranaense 1 Sport 1
Chapecoense 2 Figueirense 2
Cruzeiro 2 Palmeiras 1
Goias 0 Atletico Mineiro 0
Gremio 5 Internacional 0
Ponte Preta 1 Flamengo 0
Sao Paulo 1 Corinthians 1
Vasco da Gama 0 Joinville 0
Saturday, August 8
Santos 3 Coritiba 0
Avai 1 Fluminense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Mineiro 17 11 3 3 32 14 36
2 Corinthians 17 10 4 3 21 10 34
3 Gremio 17 9 3 5 25 16 30
4 Fluminense 17 9 3 5 20 16 30
-------------------------
5 Sport 17 7 9 1 27 16 30
6 Atletico Paranaense 17 9 2 6 21 18 29
7 Palmeiras 17 8 4 5 27 14 28
8 Sao Paulo 17 8 4 5 23 18 28
9 Chapecoense 17 7 3 7 15 16 24
10 Ponte Preta 17 5 7 5 18 20 22
11 Cruzeiro 17 6 3 8 15 14 21
12 Internacional 17 5 6 6 13 21 21
13 Flamengo 17 6 2 9 16 22 20
14 Santos 17 5 5 7 24 24 20
15 Figueirense 17 5 5 7 17 22 20
16 Avai 17 5 5 7 17 24 20
-------------------------
17 Goias 17 3 6 8 13 16 15
18 Joinville 17 3 4 10 9 19 13
19 Vasco da Gama 17 3 4 10 8 29 13
20 Coritiba 17 2 6 9 10 22 12
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation