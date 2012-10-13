Oct 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 13
Flamengo 1 Cruzeiro 1
Goianiense 3 Internacional 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fluminense 29 19 8 2 47 18 65
2 Gremio 29 17 5 7 43 24 56
3 Atletico Mineiro 29 16 8 5 47 23 56
4 Vasco da Gama 29 14 8 7 36 29 50
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 29 15 4 10 44 29 49
6 Internacional 30 11 12 7 38 27 45
7 Corinthians 29 11 9 9 37 30 42
8 Botafogo 29 11 7 11 41 38 40
9 Cruzeiro 30 11 7 12 36 39 40
10 Santos 29 9 11 9 35 37 38
11 Nautico 29 11 4 14 36 45 37
12 Ponte Preta 29 9 10 10 32 37 37
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 29 9 9 11 34 34 36
14 Flamengo 30 9 9 12 31 41 36
15 Coritiba 29 10 5 14 41 47 35
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 29 8 11 10 29 32 35
-------------------------
17 Sport 29 6 9 14 25 46 27
18 Palmeiras 29 7 5 17 28 40 26
19 Figueirense 29 6 7 16 33 55 25
20 Goianiense 30 5 8 17 31 53 23
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 14
Portuguesa v Corinthians (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Sport (1900)
Coritiba v Esporte Clube Bahia (1900)
Nautico v Palmeiras (1900)
Santos v Vasco da Gama (1900)
Sao Paulo v Figueirense (1900)
Fluminense v Ponte Preta (2130)
Gremio v Botafogo (2130)