Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 14
Atletico Mineiro 2 Sport 1
Coritiba 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 1
Fluminense 2 Ponte Preta 1
Gremio 1 Botafogo 1
Nautico 1 Palmeiras 0
Santos 2 Vasco da Gama 0
Sao Paulo 2 Figueirense 0
Saturday, October 13
Portuguesa 1 Corinthians 1
Flamengo 1 Cruzeiro 1
Goianiense 3 Internacional 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fluminense 30 20 8 2 49 19 68
2 Atletico Mineiro 30 17 8 5 49 24 59
3 Gremio 30 17 6 7 44 25 57
4 Sao Paulo 30 16 4 10 46 29 52
-------------------------
5 Vasco da Gama 30 14 8 8 36 31 50
6 Internacional 30 11 12 7 38 27 45
7 Corinthians 30 11 10 9 38 31 43
8 Botafogo 30 11 8 11 42 39 41
9 Santos 30 10 11 9 37 37 41
10 Nautico 30 12 4 14 37 45 40
11 Cruzeiro 30 11 7 12 36 39 40
12 Coritiba 30 11 5 14 43 48 38
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 30 9 10 11 35 35 37
14 Ponte Preta 30 9 10 11 33 39 37
15 Flamengo 30 9 9 12 31 41 36
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 30 8 11 11 30 34 35
-------------------------
17 Sport 30 6 9 15 26 48 27
18 Palmeiras 30 7 5 18 28 41 26
19 Figueirense 30 6 7 17 33 57 25
20 Goianiense 30 5 8 17 31 53 23
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation