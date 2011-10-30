Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Results and standings from the Brazilian championship on Sunday Atletico Mineiro 2 Palmeiras 1 Corinthians 2 Avai 1 Coritiba 3 America-MG 1 Figueirense 2 Esporte Clube Bahia 1 Goianense 0 Internacional 1 Gremio 4 Flamengo 2 Vasco da Gama 0 Sao Paulo 0
Saturday, October 29 Botafogo 1 Cruzeiro 0 Ceara 1 Fluminense 2 Santos 4 Atletico Paranaense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 32 17 7 8 46 32 58 2 Vasco da Gama 32 16 10 6 49 35 58 3 Botafogo 32 16 7 9 49 37 55 4 Fluminense 32 17 2 13 46 41 53 ------------------------- 5 Flamengo 32 13 13 6 52 43 52 6 Internacional 32 13 12 7 52 38 51 7 Sao Paulo 32 13 11 8 45 38 50 8 Figueirense 32 13 11 8 42 38 50 9 Gremio 32 13 7 12 40 42 46 10 Santos 32 13 6 13 47 46 45 11 Coritiba 32 12 9 11 50 38 45 12 Goianense 32 11 9 12 41 38 42 ------------------------- 13 Palmeiras 32 9 14 9 37 34 41 14 Atletico Mineiro 32 10 6 16 39 49 36 15 Esporte Clube Bahia 32 8 12 12 35 41 36 16 Cruzeiro 32 9 7 16 37 42 34 ------------------------- 17 Ceara 32 8 8 16 37 54 32 18 Atletico Paranaense 32 7 10 15 31 49 31 19 Avai 32 7 8 17 43 67 29 20 America-MG 32 4 13 15 41 57 25 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0