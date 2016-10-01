Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Botafogo 2 Corinthians 0
Chapecoense 1 Vitoria 4
Cruzeiro 1 Gremio 0
Fluminense 3 Sport 1
Ponte Preta 1 Atletico Mineiro 2
Santos 2 Atletico Paranaense 0
Sao Paulo 0 Flamengo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 27 16 6 5 47 25 54
2 Flamengo 28 16 6 6 37 26 54
3 Atletico Mineiro 28 15 7 6 46 37 52
4 Santos 28 15 3 10 45 26 48
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 28 13 7 8 35 28 46
6 Atletico Paranaense 28 13 3 12 27 25 42
7 Corinthians 28 12 5 11 35 29 41
8 Botafogo 28 12 5 11 35 33 41
9 Gremio 28 11 7 10 33 33 40
10 Ponte Preta 28 11 6 11 37 43 39
11 Chapecoense 28 9 11 8 39 47 38
12 Vitoria 28 9 8 11 38 39 35
13 Sao Paulo 28 9 8 11 27 28 35
14 Sport 28 9 6 13 38 44 33
15 Cruzeiro 28 9 6 13 35 41 33
16 Coritiba 27 8 9 10 32 33 33
-------------------------
17 Figueirense 27 7 10 10 27 35 31
18 Internacional 27 7 6 14 27 34 27
19 Santa Cruz 27 6 5 16 31 44 23
20 America-MG 27 5 6 16 19 40 21
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Internacional v Figueirense (0000)
Monday, October 3
Santa Cruz v Palmeiras (2300)
Tuesday, October 4
Coritiba v America-MG (0000)