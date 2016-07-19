July 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 18
Atletico Mineiro 2 Coritiba 1
Sunday, July 17
America-MG 0 Santa Cruz 3
Atletico Paranaense 1 Vitoria 1
Corinthians 1 Sao Paulo 1
Figueirense 1 Chapecoense 1
Fluminense 2 Cruzeiro 0
Internacional 0 Palmeiras 1
Sport 4 Gremio 2
Saturday, July 16
Botafogo 3 Flamengo 3
Santos 3 Ponte Preta 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 15 10 2 3 31 14 32
2 Corinthians 15 9 2 4 25 11 29
3 Gremio 15 8 3 4 25 19 27
4 Santos 15 8 2 5 27 14 26
-------------------------
5 Atletico Paranaense 15 7 3 5 17 15 24
6 Flamengo 15 7 3 5 18 18 24
7 Ponte Preta 15 7 2 6 18 23 23
8 Atletico Mineiro 15 6 5 4 24 23 23
9 Sao Paulo 15 6 4 5 16 14 22
10 Fluminense 15 5 6 4 15 15 21
11 Internacional 15 6 2 7 15 14 20
12 Vitoria 15 4 7 4 18 21 19
13 Chapecoense 15 4 7 4 21 26 19
14 Santa Cruz 15 5 2 8 19 20 17
15 Botafogo 15 4 5 6 19 24 17
16 Figueirense 15 3 7 5 13 18 16
-------------------------
17 Sport 15 4 3 8 23 26 15
18 Cruzeiro 15 4 3 8 18 25 15
19 Coritiba 15 3 6 6 16 20 15
20 America-MG 15 2 2 11 9 27 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation