Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Atletico Mineiro 1 Internacional 0
Botafogo 1 Chapecoense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 16 11 3 2 33 13 36
2 Internacional 17 9 4 4 22 13 31
3 Corinthians 16 8 7 1 22 9 31
4 Sao Paulo 16 8 5 3 26 18 29
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 16 8 2 6 23 15 26
6 Atletico Mineiro 17 7 5 5 23 19 26
7 Sport 16 7 4 5 14 17 25
8 Santos 16 6 5 5 17 11 23
9 Atletico Paranaense 16 6 5 5 23 22 23
10 Gremio 16 6 4 6 13 13 22
11 Goias 16 5 5 6 11 17 20
12 Botafogo 17 5 4 8 18 18 19
13 Chapecoense 17 5 4 8 11 16 19
14 Flamengo 16 5 4 7 12 21 19
15 Figueirense 16 5 2 9 12 22 17
16 Criciuma * 16 4 5 7 9 21 17
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 16 3 6 7 14 17 15
18 Bahia 16 3 6 7 11 16 15
19 Vitoria 16 3 6 7 15 21 15
20 Palmeiras 16 4 2 10 13 23 14
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Palmeiras v Coritiba (0000)
Criciuma v Flamengo (1900)
Fluminense v Sport (1900)
Gremio v Corinthians (1900)
Sao Paulo v Santos (1900)
Vitoria v Figueirense (1900)
Atletico Paranaense v Bahia (2130)
Goias v Cruzeiro (2130)