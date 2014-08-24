Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Atletico Paranaense 0 Bahia 0
Criciuma 0 Flamengo 2
Fluminense 4 Sport 0
Goias 0 Cruzeiro 1
Gremio 2 Corinthians 1
Sao Paulo 2 Santos 1
Vitoria 0 Figueirense 1
Saturday, August 23
Palmeiras 1 Coritiba 0
Atletico Mineiro 1 Internacional 0
Botafogo 1 Chapecoense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 17 12 3 2 34 13 39
2 Sao Paulo 17 9 5 3 28 19 32
3 Internacional 17 9 4 4 22 13 31
4 Corinthians 17 8 7 2 23 11 31
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 17 9 2 6 27 15 29
6 Atletico Mineiro 17 7 5 5 23 19 26
7 Gremio 17 7 4 6 15 14 25
8 Sport 17 7 4 6 14 21 25
9 Atletico Paranaense 17 6 6 5 23 22 24
10 Santos 17 6 5 6 18 13 23
11 Flamengo 17 6 4 7 14 21 22
12 Figueirense 17 6 2 9 13 22 20
13 Goias 17 5 5 7 11 18 20
14 Botafogo 17 5 4 8 18 18 19
15 Chapecoense 17 5 4 8 11 16 19
16 Palmeiras 17 5 2 10 14 23 17
-------------------------
17 Criciuma * 17 4 5 8 9 23 17
18 Bahia 17 3 7 7 11 16 16
19 Coritiba 17 3 6 8 14 18 15
20 Vitoria 17 3 6 8 15 22 15
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation