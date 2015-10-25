Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Atletico Mineiro 2 Ponte Preta 1
Chapecoense 0 Avai 0
Corinthians 1 Flamengo 0
Coritiba 1 Sao Paulo 2
Goias 0 Cruzeiro 1
Vasco da Gama 0 Gremio 0
Saturday, October 24
Palmeiras 0 Sport 2
Figueirense 0 Santos 0
Fluminense 0 Atletico Paranaense 1
Internacional 1 Joinville 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 32 21 7 4 58 25 70
2 Atletico Mineiro 32 19 5 8 56 36 62
3 Gremio 32 16 8 8 45 29 56
4 Santos 32 14 8 10 52 37 50
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 32 14 8 10 40 35 50
6 Internacional 32 14 8 10 33 34 50
7 Sport 32 12 13 7 49 32 49
8 Palmeiras 32 14 6 12 53 40 48
9 Ponte Preta 32 12 11 9 39 35 47
10 Flamengo 32 14 2 16 39 44 44
11 Cruzeiro 32 12 8 12 34 30 44
12 Atletico Paranaense 32 12 6 14 34 39 42
13 Fluminense 32 12 4 16 33 42 40
14 Chapecoense 32 10 9 13 29 36 39
15 Figueirense 32 9 8 15 31 45 35
16 Avai 32 9 7 16 31 52 34
-------------------------
17 Coritiba 32 8 9 15 23 38 33
18 Goias 32 8 7 17 30 37 31
19 Joinville 32 7 9 16 24 38 30
20 Vasco da Gama 32 7 9 16 22 51 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation