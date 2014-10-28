Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 27
Sao Paulo 3 Goias 0
Saturday, October 25
Botafogo 2 Flamengo 1
Internacional 2 Bahia 0
Atletico Mineiro 3 Sport 2
Chapecoense 1 Santos 1
Coritiba 1 Gremio 1
Figueirense 1 Cruzeiro 1
Fluminense 2 Atletico Paranaense 1
Palmeiras 1 Corinthians 1
Vitoria 3 Criciuma 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 31 18 7 6 54 32 61
2 Sao Paulo 31 16 8 7 50 35 56
3 Atletico Mineiro 31 15 9 7 42 32 54
4 Internacional 31 16 5 10 41 32 53
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 31 14 11 6 38 22 53
6 Fluminense 31 14 9 8 49 31 51
7 Gremio 31 14 9 8 26 18 51
8 Santos 31 13 7 11 37 29 46
9 Goias 31 11 8 12 30 31 41
10 Atletico Paranaense 31 11 7 13 35 38 40
11 Flamengo 31 11 7 13 32 37 40
12 Sport 31 10 7 14 25 40 37
13 Figueirense 31 10 6 15 30 42 36
14 Palmeiras 31 10 6 15 31 47 36
15 Chapecoense 31 9 9 13 30 33 36
16 Vitoria 31 9 7 15 34 43 34
-------------------------
17 Botafogo 31 9 6 16 30 38 33
18 Coritiba 31 8 9 14 29 36 33
19 Bahia 31 7 10 14 25 32 31
20 Criciuma 31 7 9 15 22 42 30
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation