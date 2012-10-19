Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 18
Botafogo 3 Vasco da Gama 2
Sao Paulo 2 Goianiense 0
Sport 3 Ponte Preta 1
Wednesday, October 17
Coritiba 2 Nautico 1
Cruzeiro 2 Corinthians 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 0 Palmeiras 1
Fluminense 2 Gremio 2
Internacional 2 Figueirense 3
Portuguesa 0 Flamengo 0
Santos 2 Atletico Mineiro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fluminense 31 20 9 2 51 21 69
2 Atletico Mineiro 31 17 9 5 51 26 60
3 Gremio 31 17 7 7 46 27 58
4 Sao Paulo 31 17 4 10 48 29 55
-------------------------
5 Vasco da Gama 31 14 8 9 38 34 50
6 Internacional 31 11 12 8 40 30 45
7 Botafogo 31 12 8 11 45 41 44
8 Cruzeiro 31 12 7 12 38 39 43
9 Corinthians 31 11 10 10 38 33 43
10 Santos 31 10 12 9 39 39 42
11 Coritiba 31 12 5 14 45 49 41
12 Nautico 31 12 4 15 38 47 40
-------------------------
13 Portuguesa 31 9 11 11 35 35 38
14 Ponte Preta 31 9 10 12 34 42 37
15 Flamengo 31 9 10 12 31 41 37
16 Esporte Clube Bahia 31 8 11 12 30 35 35
-------------------------
17 Sport 31 7 9 15 29 49 30
18 Palmeiras 31 8 5 18 29 41 29
19 Figueirense 31 7 7 17 36 59 28
20 Goianiense 31 5 8 18 31 55 23
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
Corinthians v Esporte Clube Bahia (2130)
Gremio v Coritiba (2130)
Palmeiras v Cruzeiro (2130)
Sunday, October 21
Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense (1800)
Flamengo v Sao Paulo (1800)
Nautico v Portuguesa (1800)
Goianiense v Sport (2030)
Ponte Preta v Santos (2030)