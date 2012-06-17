June 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Brazilian championship matches on Sunday:
Coritiba 3 Goianense 0
Esporte Clube Bahia 2 Sport 1
Flamengo 1 Santos 0
Nautico 1 Gremio 0
Palmeiras 1 Vasco da Gama 1
Ponte Preta 1 Corinthians 0
Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Mineiro 0
Played Saturday:
Fluminense 4 Portuguesa 1
Cruzeiro 1 Figueirense 0
Internacional 1 Botafogo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Vasco da Gama 5 4 1 0 10 5 13
2 Cruzeiro 5 3 2 0 5 2 11
3 Atletico Mineiro 5 3 1 1 4 2 10
4 Botafogo 5 3 0 2 13 11 9
-------------------------
5 Gremio 5 3 0 2 5 3 9
6 Sao Paulo 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
7 Fluminense 5 2 3 0 8 4 9
8 Flamengo 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
9 Internacional 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
10 Nautico 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
11 Coritiba 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
12 Figueirense 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
-------------------------
13 Ponte Preta 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
14 Esporte Clube Bahia 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
15 Sport 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
16 Portuguesa 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
-------------------------
17 Santos 5 0 3 2 1 3 3
18 Palmeiras 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
19 Goianense 5 0 2 3 1 7 2
20 Corinthians 5 0 1 4 1 6 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation