Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Chapecoense 1 Flamengo 3 Cruzeiro 2 Santa Cruz 0 Fluminense 0 Palmeiras 2 Gremio 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Santos 0 Figueirense 1 Sao Paulo 0 Coritiba 0 Sport 1 Internacional 1 Vitoria 2 America-MG 1 Saturday, August 27 Ponte Preta 2 Corinthians 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 22 13 4 5 40 22 43 2 Flamengo 22 12 4 6 28 22 40 3 Atletico Mineiro 22 11 6 5 35 29 39 4 Corinthians 22 11 4 7 30 21 37 ------------------------- 5 Santos 22 11 3 8 36 20 36 6 Gremio 21 10 6 5 31 22 36 7 Ponte Preta 22 10 4 8 29 33 34 8 Fluminense 21 8 7 6 22 20 31 9 Atletico Paranaense 21 9 3 9 20 20 30 10 Chapecoense 22 7 9 6 31 37 30 11 Sao Paulo 22 7 7 8 22 22 28 12 Sport 22 7 6 9 31 33 27 13 Botafogo 20 7 5 8 27 29 26 14 Cruzeiro 22 7 5 10 30 35 26 15 Vitoria 22 6 8 8 29 33 26 16 Coritiba 22 6 8 8 25 29 26 ------------------------- 17 Internacional 22 6 6 10 23 26 24 18 Figueirense 21 5 9 7 18 24 24 19 Santa Cruz 22 5 4 13 22 31 19 20 America-MG 22 3 4 15 14 35 13 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 29 Atletico Paranaense v Botafogo (2300)