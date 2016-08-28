Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 28
Chapecoense 1 Flamengo 3
Cruzeiro 2 Santa Cruz 0
Fluminense 0 Palmeiras 2
Gremio 1 Atletico Mineiro 1
Santos 0 Figueirense 1
Sao Paulo 0 Coritiba 0
Sport 1 Internacional 1
Vitoria 2 America-MG 1
Saturday, August 27
Ponte Preta 2 Corinthians 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 22 13 4 5 40 22 43
2 Flamengo 22 12 4 6 28 22 40
3 Atletico Mineiro 22 11 6 5 35 29 39
4 Corinthians 22 11 4 7 30 21 37
-------------------------
5 Santos 22 11 3 8 36 20 36
6 Gremio 21 10 6 5 31 22 36
7 Ponte Preta 22 10 4 8 29 33 34
8 Fluminense 21 8 7 6 22 20 31
9 Atletico Paranaense 21 9 3 9 20 20 30
10 Chapecoense 22 7 9 6 31 37 30
11 Sao Paulo 22 7 7 8 22 22 28
12 Sport 22 7 6 9 31 33 27
13 Botafogo 20 7 5 8 27 29 26
14 Cruzeiro 22 7 5 10 30 35 26
15 Vitoria 22 6 8 8 29 33 26
16 Coritiba 22 6 8 8 25 29 26
-------------------------
17 Internacional 22 6 6 10 23 26 24
18 Figueirense 21 5 9 7 18 24 24
19 Santa Cruz 22 5 4 13 22 31 19
20 America-MG 22 3 4 15 14 35 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 29
Atletico Paranaense v Botafogo (2300)