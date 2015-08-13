Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 12
Corinthians 4 Sport 3
Coritiba 2 Palmeiras 1
Figueirense 0 Sao Paulo 2
Flamengo 3 Atletico Paranaense 2
Goias 0 Chapecoense 0
Internacional 1 Fluminense 0
Santos 1 Vasco da Gama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 18 11 4 3 25 13 37
2 Atletico Mineiro 17 11 3 3 32 14 36
3 Sao Paulo 18 9 4 5 25 18 31
4 Gremio 17 9 3 5 25 16 30
-------------------------
5 Fluminense 18 9 3 6 20 17 30
6 Sport 18 7 9 2 30 20 30
7 Atletico Paranaense 18 9 2 7 23 21 29
8 Palmeiras 18 8 4 6 28 16 28
9 Chapecoense 18 7 4 7 15 16 25
10 Internacional 18 6 6 6 14 21 24
11 Flamengo 18 7 2 9 19 24 23
12 Santos 18 6 5 7 25 24 23
13 Ponte Preta 17 5 7 5 18 20 22
14 Cruzeiro 17 6 3 8 15 14 21
15 Avai 17 5 5 7 17 24 20
15 Figueirense 18 5 5 8 17 24 20
-------------------------
17 Goias 18 3 7 8 13 16 16
18 Coritiba 18 3 6 9 12 23 15
19 Joinville 17 3 4 10 9 19 13
20 Vasco da Gama 18 3 4 11 8 30 13
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, August 13
Ponte Preta v Avai (2230)
Friday, August 14
Atletico Mineiro v Gremio (0000)
Joinville v Cruzeiro (0000)