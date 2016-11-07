Nov 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 7
Gremio 0 Sport 3
Sunday, November 6
Chapecoense 1 Figueirense 0
Coritiba 2 Atletico Mineiro 0
Cruzeiro 4 Fluminense 2
Palmeiras 1 Internacional 0
Ponte Preta 1 Santos 2
Santa Cruz 1 America-MG 0
Vitoria 3 Atletico Paranaense 2
Saturday, November 5
Flamengo 0 Botafogo 0
Sao Paulo 4 Corinthians 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Palmeiras 34 21 7 6 57 30 70
2 Santos 34 20 4 10 53 29 64
3 Flamengo 34 18 9 7 47 33 63
4 Atletico Mineiro 34 17 9 8 56 44 60
-------------------------
5 Botafogo 34 16 7 11 41 35 55
6 Atletico Paranaense 34 16 3 15 35 31 51
7 Corinthians 34 14 8 12 44 38 50
8 Gremio 34 13 10 11 36 37 49
9 Fluminense 34 13 9 12 43 41 48
10 Chapecoense 34 11 13 10 45 52 46
11 Ponte Preta 34 13 6 15 43 50 45
12 Sao Paulo 34 12 9 13 36 32 45
13 Cruzeiro 34 12 8 14 42 44 44
14 Sport 34 12 7 15 45 50 43
15 Coritiba 34 10 12 12 38 37 42
16 Vitoria 34 10 9 15 43 48 39
-------------------------
17 Internacional 34 10 8 16 32 38 38
18 Figueirense 34 7 12 15 28 43 33
19 Santa Cruz 34 7 6 21 37 59 27
20 America-MG 34 7 6 21 21 51 27
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation