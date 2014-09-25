Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 24
Bahia 1 Sport 0
Chapecoense 3 Atletico Paranaense 0
Coritiba 1 Cruzeiro 2
Figueirense 1 Corinthians 0
Fluminense 0 Gremio 0
Internacional 3 Criciuma 0
Sao Paulo 2 Flamengo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruzeiro 24 16 4 4 49 25 52
2 Internacional 24 13 5 6 31 18 44
3 Sao Paulo 24 12 7 5 42 30 43
4 Gremio 24 11 7 6 19 14 40
-------------------------
5 Corinthians 24 10 10 4 29 17 40
6 Fluminense 24 10 7 7 37 24 37
7 Atletico Mineiro 23 10 7 6 30 24 37
8 Sport 24 10 5 9 21 28 35
9 Santos 23 9 6 8 27 20 33
10 Flamengo 24 8 7 9 22 29 31
11 Goias 23 8 6 9 23 23 30
12 Figueirense 24 8 5 11 21 33 29
13 Atletico Paranaense 24 7 7 10 27 33 28
14 Chapecoense 24 7 6 11 20 26 27
15 Bahia 24 6 8 10 20 23 26
16 Vitoria 23 6 6 11 24 31 24
-------------------------
17 Botafogo 23 6 5 12 24 29 23
18 Coritiba 24 5 8 11 22 24 23
19 Criciuma 24 5 8 11 12 31 23
20 Palmeiras 23 6 4 13 18 36 22
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, September 25
Botafogo v Goias (2230)
Palmeiras v Vitoria (2230)
Atletico Mineiro v Santos (2330)
Saturday, September 27
Chapecoense v Criciuma (2130)
Sport v Cruzeiro (2130)
Sunday, September 28
Sao Paulo v Fluminense (0000)
Atletico Mineiro v Vitoria (1900)
Atletico Paranaense v Corinthians (1900)
Bahia v Flamengo (1900)
Botafogo v Gremio (1900)
Figueirense v Palmeiras (2130)
Internacional v Coritiba (2130)
Santos v Goias (2130)