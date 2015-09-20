Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Atletico Mineiro 4 Flamengo 1
Avai 2 Sao Paulo 1
Chapecoense 0 Cruzeiro 2
Corinthians 2 Santos 0
Coritiba 2 Atletico Paranaense 0
Goias 3 Joinville 0
Vasco da Gama 2 Sport 1
Saturday, September 19
Ponte Preta 3 Fluminense 1
Internacional 1 Figueirense 1
Palmeiras 3 Gremio 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 27 17 6 4 45 21 57
2 Atletico Mineiro 27 16 4 7 46 28 52
3 Gremio 27 14 6 7 39 25 48
4 Palmeiras 27 13 5 9 48 30 44
-------------------------
5 Sao Paulo 27 12 6 9 34 29 42
6 Flamengo 27 13 2 12 36 37 41
7 Internacional 27 11 8 8 27 28 41
8 Santos 27 11 7 9 43 33 40
9 Atletico Paranaense 27 11 5 11 29 30 38
10 Ponte Preta 27 9 10 8 30 30 37
11 Sport 27 8 13 6 36 29 37
12 Fluminense 27 10 4 13 28 36 34
13 Cruzeiro 27 9 6 12 27 28 33
14 Coritiba 27 8 9 10 21 25 33
15 Avai 27 9 5 13 28 42 32
16 Goias 27 8 7 12 27 25 31
-------------------------
17 Chapecoense 27 8 7 12 20 29 31
18 Figueirense 27 7 7 13 24 39 28
19 Vasco da Gama 27 6 5 16 16 46 23
20 Joinville 27 5 8 14 18 32 23
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation