June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 18
Sport 1 Vitoria 3
Bahia 2 Palmeiras 4
Chapecoense 0 Botafogo 2
Coritiba 0 Corinthians 0
Fluminense 2 Flamengo 2
Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Mineiro 2
Saturday, June 17
Santos 0 Ponte Preta 0
Vasco da Gama 1 Avai 0
Goianiense 0 Atletico Paranaense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Corinthians 8 6 2 0 14 5 20
2 Gremio 7 6 0 1 18 7 18
3 Coritiba 8 4 3 1 9 4 15
4 Santos 8 4 1 3 7 6 13
5 Chapecoense 8 4 1 3 13 13 13
6 Vasco da Gama 8 4 0 4 11 17 12
-------------------------
7 Botafogo 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
8 Ponte Preta 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
9 Fluminense 8 3 2 3 13 15 11
10 Flamengo 8 2 5 1 10 7 11
11 Bahia 8 3 1 4 13 10 10
12 Palmeiras 8 3 1 4 11 8 10
-------------------------
13 Sao Paulo 8 3 1 4 9 7 10
14 Cruzeiro 7 3 1 3 5 5 10
15 Atletico Mineiro 8 2 3 3 7 9 9
16 Vitoria 8 2 2 4 8 9 8
-------------------------
17 Sport 8 2 2 4 9 14 8
18 Atletico Paranaense 8 2 2 4 6 13 8
19 Goianiense 8 2 0 6 7 15 6
20 Avai 8 1 2 5 3 10 5
1-6: Copa Libertadores
7-12: Copa Sudamericana
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 19
Cruzeiro v Gremio (2300)