June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, June 18
Figueirense 0 Internacional 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sao Paulo 7 5 1 1 11 4 16
2 Atletico Paranaense 7 5 0 2 10 5 15
3 Sport 7 4 3 0 12 6 15
4 Corinthians 7 4 1 2 6 6 13
-------------------------
5 Ponte Preta 7 3 4 0 13 7 13
6 Atletico Mineiro 7 3 2 2 16 10 11
7 Gremio 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
8 Fluminense 7 3 2 2 8 8 11
9 Avai 7 3 2 2 8 9 11
10 Cruzeiro 7 3 1 3 9 7 10
11 Internacional 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
12 Chapecoense 7 3 0 4 6 7 9
13 Palmeiras 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
14 Goias 7 2 3 2 4 3 9
15 Figueirense 8 2 3 3 6 9 9
16 Flamengo 7 2 1 4 8 10 7
-------------------------
17 Santos 7 1 4 2 10 11 7
18 Coritiba 7 1 0 6 4 10 3
19 Vasco da Gama 7 0 3 4 2 12 3
20 Joinville 7 0 1 6 2 11 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 20
Flamengo v Atletico Mineiro (1920)
Santos v Corinthians (1920)
Sport v Vasco da Gama (1920)
Sunday, June 21
Gremio v Palmeiras (0000)
Cruzeiro v Chapecoense (1400)
Atletico Paranaense v Coritiba (1900)
Joinville v Goias (1900)
Sao Paulo v Avai (1900)