June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 18 Figueirense 0 Internacional 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sao Paulo 7 5 1 1 11 4 16 2 Atletico Paranaense 7 5 0 2 10 5 15 3 Sport 7 4 3 0 12 6 15 4 Corinthians 7 4 1 2 6 6 13 ------------------------- 5 Ponte Preta 7 3 4 0 13 7 13 6 Atletico Mineiro 7 3 2 2 16 10 11 7 Gremio 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 8 Fluminense 7 3 2 2 8 8 11 9 Avai 7 3 2 2 8 9 11 10 Cruzeiro 7 3 1 3 9 7 10 11 Internacional 8 2 4 2 6 7 10 12 Chapecoense 7 3 0 4 6 7 9 13 Palmeiras 7 2 3 2 8 7 9 14 Goias 7 2 3 2 4 3 9 15 Figueirense 8 2 3 3 6 9 9 16 Flamengo 7 2 1 4 8 10 7 ------------------------- 17 Santos 7 1 4 2 10 11 7 18 Coritiba 7 1 0 6 4 10 3 19 Vasco da Gama 7 0 3 4 2 12 3 20 Joinville 7 0 1 6 2 11 1 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 20 Flamengo v Atletico Mineiro (1920) Santos v Corinthians (1920) Sport v Vasco da Gama (1920) Sunday, June 21 Gremio v Palmeiras (0000) Cruzeiro v Chapecoense (1400) Atletico Paranaense v Coritiba (1900) Joinville v Goias (1900) Sao Paulo v Avai (1900)