Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Botafogo 0 Atletico Mineiro 0
Coritiba 3 Bahia 2
Cruzeiro 2 Fluminense 1
Goias 4 Chapecoense 2
Gremio 1 Flamengo 1
Palmeiras 1 Atletico Paranaense 1
Sport 1 Sao Paulo 0
Vitoria 0 Santos 1
Saturday, December 6
Corinthians 2 Criciuma 1
Figueirense 1 Internacional 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Cruzeiro 38 24 8 6 67 38 80
2 Sao Paulo 38 20 10 8 59 40 70
3 Internacional 38 21 6 11 53 41 69
4 Corinthians 38 19 12 7 49 31 69
-------------------------
5 Atletico Mineiro 38 17 11 10 51 38 62
6 Fluminense 38 17 10 11 61 42 61
7 Gremio 38 17 10 11 36 24 61
8 Atletico Paranaense 38 15 9 14 43 42 54
9 Santos 38 15 8 15 42 35 53
10 Flamengo 38 14 10 14 46 47 52
11 Sport 38 14 10 14 36 46 52
12 Goias 38 13 8 17 38 40 47
13 Figueirense 38 13 8 17 37 47 47
14 Coritiba 38 12 11 15 42 45 47
15 Chapecoense 38 11 10 17 39 44 43
16 Palmeiras 38 11 7 20 34 59 40
-------------------------
R17 Vitoria 38 10 8 20 37 54 38
R18 Bahia 38 9 10 19 31 43 37
R19 Botafogo 38 9 7 22 31 48 34
R20 Criciuma 38 7 11 20 28 56 32
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-4: Copa Libertadores
17-20: Relegation